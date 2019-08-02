Plainview police searching for missing 2-year-old girl

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police, in cooperation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, are asking for public help as they try to locate 2-year-old Sasha Smith.
They believe Sasha may be in the possession of Stephanie Williams out of Abilene, Texas, driving a Blue Ford Expedition. Authorities say Williams is a person of interest in an Interference with Child Custody offense.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of two-year-old Sasha Smith, police ask that you contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.
