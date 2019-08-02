Refrigerant “freon” will go out of production in January, Lubbock A/C expert weighs in how this could affect your air conditioner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A refrigerant for air conditioners called called "R-22″- otherwise known as freon- will stop being produced in January, according to the Emergency Protection Agency.
Jim Hamlin, an A/C and heating expert with Lowery Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, says it’s something that’s been in the works for a long time. In 2010, the EPA said it was going to stop production of heating and A/C equipment and now, the product is taking the boot because the EPA says it’s harmful to the ozone layer.
“If there’s a leak it will escape the unit and stay in the atmosphere for over 100 years,” Hamlin said. “Occasionally, you have a leak and you need to recharge that unit, so it will keep working and [the] R-22 refrigerant stuff that will be available is stuff that’s already been made and once it’s used up, it will be gone.”
Hamlin says 40 to 50 percent of A/C unit owners use R-22 today, adding now with the refrigerant coming off the market, repairs will be hard to find and will cost you.
"It's going to be too expensive to charge them up with new refrigerant. You fix the leak, charge them up, it's going to be a better idea just to replace the equipment."
He says an A/C unit only lasts around 12 years.
For more information on the R-22 phase out, visit EPA.gov
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.