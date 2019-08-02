Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd to retire from Congress

Initially elected in 2014, Hurd defeated former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, a Democrat, in such a sneak attack that he was initially perceived as an accidental congressman who came to office amid a Republican wave. But in his three terms in Congress, he was the model of a vulnerable congressman who defied political gravity and eked out victories each election night. He did this by leveraging the advantages of incumbency, raising enormous amounts of money for himself and for the House GOP campaign committee, and crisscrossing the sprawling district that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.