Samuel York out of jail with time served after shooting woman at 2018 birthday celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Samuel York, Jr. pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Tuesday and was sentenced to 230 days in jail after shooting a woman in the arm during her birthday celebration back in November 2018.
York had already served 239 days in jail, so it was time served. He has been in jail since he was arrested on Dec. 4.
He pleaded guilty to a state-jail felony count of attempted deadly conduct after he was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.
He was released from jail on Tuesday.
The victim was shot during her birthday celebration on Nov. 11, 2018 at The Hitching Post, located at 1902 East Broadway.
She told police she was outside of The Hitching Post when she heard gunshots coming from the street. She said she ran towards her vehicle and heard a third shot. She realized she had been shot because her right arm went numb. She got into her friend’s vehicle and he drove her to the hospital.
A witness told police she saw a man standing in the street near the curb with his arm pointed towards the sky, but she was not sure if he was holding a gun or not.
Earlier in the evening, witnesses say there was a fight inside the bar and the shooting could be related. The victim did not recognize the suspect.
The police report states the suspect fired two shots into the air and the crowd scattered. The suspect then fired another shot that hit the woman as she was running away.
