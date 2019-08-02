Texas DPS officers told not to arrest in low-level marijuana cases after new hemp law

It’s still unclear how much the new policy will impact marijuana prosecutions statewide. DPS did not respond to questions about how often its officers arrested people on misdemeanor marijuana offenses before the law change. The last annual safety report on the agency’s website, from 2016, says highway patrol troopers conducted about 65,000 criminal arrests — with no indication of how many were for marijuana or any other drug. In all of Texas in 2016, law enforcement officers arrested about 86,000 people on misdemeanor marijuana charges, according to DPS statistics given to budget officials this year.