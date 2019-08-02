Texas Tech football hosts media day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local media day is in the books, and now it is time for some Texas Tech Football.
On Thursday afternoon, new Texas Tech coach Matt Wells carried himself like a veteran during his first local Texas Tech football media day.
Since his hiring back in December, the Red Raiders have been working hard gearing up for the season.
Over those months, the team learned the new system, built a culture and got stronger as a unit.
So, with fall camp starting on Friday, the Red Raiders don't look at it as their first practice of the fall, but as their continuation of what they started back in December.
"Tomorrow is not the start," Wells said. "Tomorrow is the beginning of the fourth quarter. The way we break it up, this season started seven months ago, and when we got back from Christmas break back in January. So, tomorrow is not the start. Tomorrow is the end of the end - in terms of August."
