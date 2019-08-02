Weak cold front brings slight storm chance this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A weak cold front will track across the area overnight tonight and Saturday.
The frontal boundary will switch winds to the north and drop temperatures a bit over the weekend.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area overnight and Saturday. Showers and storms will be spotty in nature.
Rainfall is not a guarantee.
Minimal cooling is expected overnight with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph Saturday morning.
Saturday should be a little cooler with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs end up in the lower to middle 90’s. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday evening with lows in the middle 60’s.
Sunday looks dry as high pressure settles behind the front. Highs top out in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
Models favor a northwest flow Monday through Wednesday which could trigger overnight storms across the area next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.