Weekend “cold” front

A few reminders concerning the heat. Multiple days of heat, such as this week, take more of a toll on your body - as well as pets and plants - than just one or two hot days. Take it easy in the heat. Take breaks in the shade or, even better, AC. Drink plenty of water. Use sunscreen. If you will spend time outdoors know and watch for the signs of heat illness, such as dizziness, nausea, cramps, a rapid but weak pulse, cool and pale skin, and excessive sweating. Learn more at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.