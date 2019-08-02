Weekend “cold” front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yes, plan on another scorcher of an afternoon. Triple-digit highs will be common from Lubbock to points south and east, with highs from 100 to 105° east of the Caprock. Plan on another dry day under a partly cloudy sky. The breeze will be similar to yesterday. There is, however, some heat relief on the way.
A weak cold front will push south through our area before sunrise tomorrow, Saturday. The front will bring a slight drop in temperatures tomorrow, with a more noticeable drop Sunday. As the front nears a few thundershowers or showers may move into the northern viewing area late tonight, with a slight chance of thundershowers and showers across the area Saturday. Current data indicates rain chances will taper off Saturday evening. The potential for measurable rainfall is low.
A few reminders concerning the heat. Multiple days of heat, such as this week, take more of a toll on your body - as well as pets and plants - than just one or two hot days. Take it easy in the heat. Take breaks in the shade or, even better, AC. Drink plenty of water. Use sunscreen. If you will spend time outdoors know and watch for the signs of heat illness, such as dizziness, nausea, cramps, a rapid but weak pulse, cool and pale skin, and excessive sweating. Learn more at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
And of course, NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes. Know what to expect and get warnings for your location with our free KCBD Weather App set to "Follow Me".
This morning’s data also indicates that the high pressure area bringing this week’s heat and generally dry weather will return next week. More hot weather, including possible triple-digit heat, is in my extended forecast. That forecast is available here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather).
With yesterday's high of 99° Lubbock has recorded 50 days when the temperature hit at least 90 degrees. The average through August 1 is 55 days. For August 1 the average low is 68° and the average high 93°. Lubbock's August 1 record low is 55° (1925) and the record high 106° (1966). For today, August 2, Lubbock’s average low is still 68° and the high still 93°. The record low is 54° (1925 and 1936) and the record high 105° (1943 and 2012).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:47 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:01 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.