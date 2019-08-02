West Texas educator announces Republican challenge to Rep. Burrows for House District 83

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Director of Bands for New Deal ISD has announced plans to run on the Republican ticket for House District 83, challenging Republican incumbent Representative Dustin Burrows.
David Speer has more than 15 years experience teaching students in west Texas, starting as band director at Frenship High School in 2004.
Born in Austin, Speer graduated from the University of Texas and married his wife Tamara, a Texas Tech graduate, raising three children in Lubbock.
“District 83 deserves a Representative who produces positive, supporting relationships with constituents – someone who will visit them in person and advocate for their views in the Texas Legislature," Speer said in a release, "When elected, I will focus on the issues that I know relate to my neighbors and to people in every other community across District 83: Liberty, Education, and Family.”
Speer will host an event to formally announce his candidacy outside the New Deal Club House at 309 South Monroe Avenue at 10 a.m. August 7.
This event is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.