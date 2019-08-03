Community supports East Lubbock church after burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - East Lubbock Church, “Compassionate Heart Ministries,” was burglarized on Wednesday, leaving Pastors Juan and Xylina Gutierrez nearly empty-handed of items they normally use for their services.
“Two speakers, two monitors, two keyboards, two basses, an acoustic guitar, we call them snakes- but of course they’re cords- eight microphones," Xylina said, listing some of the items. “Those things can add up really quick. A vacuum cleaner [that was] brand new , a commercial sized trash can with wheels.”
According to the police report, whoever committed the crime, came in through a window in Juan’s office in the church. They boarded up the window after the burglary, but still are feeling upset.
“It’s hard to think about everything you have to replace," he said. “I’ve been struggling for a year. I just recently had open-heart surgery last July and I never expected this to happen."
Xylina jumped in saying, "He suffered stroke and had surgery, so we never expected for this to happen.”
Xylina said after adding up all of the totals, they believe they’ve lost 10,000 dollars worth of equipment, and they want the public to know it could happen to you too.
“We just want everyone in this community, all of the churches, you know, even businesses [and] homes just to be aware. Be aware of your surroundings because you don’t know," said Xylina.
They’re also grateful for those who are helping, including church-member, Steve Benitez, who boarded up the window, and is helping with outdoor renovations too.
“This is what you do as a member... you give back. This is an unfortunate thing that happened.”
Despite what has happened to the Gutierrez family, they’re not mad.
“I call it a test for us. We’re just going through a test, and if this is a test we have to pass, God will give us the strength to go through it," said Juan.
They say services will continue to go on.
“We’re going to praise God, whether we have instruments or not. There’s a capella, we can play on our phones, so we’ll eventually get everything restored," said Xylina.
For more information or if you want to help, call Juan Gutierrez at (806) 782-7458 or Xylina Gutierrez at (806) 782-7456. The Gutierrez family says you can always write out a check to Compassionate Heart Ministries, which is at 3505 E. 3rd Street Lubbock, TX 79403.
