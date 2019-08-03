Lubbock blood bank requesting donations to aid El Paso shooting victims

United Blood Services, which is the new Vitalant, wants your help to give the gift of life through blood donations for the sixth annual Blood Bowl Bash. (Source: wdam)
By KCBD Digital | August 3, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 3:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Vitalant blood bank in Lubbock sent out a plea for donations on Saturday after sending 90 units to their center in El Paso.

Vitalant sent the blood to help victims of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, and they are in contact with area hospitals that are requesting additional blood.

Their Facebook post said, "Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, ready and waiting, when and where patients need it."

They encourage donors to visit bloodhero.com to make an appointment.

