Lubbock-Cooper ISD approves an 8.08% average teacher pay raise

The pay increase will vary for Texas teachers, including Lubbock-Cooper ISD teachers. Bryant says teacher with less than five years of experience will get about a 5.68% raise while teachers with six years and above experience will be getting an 8.71% increase. Something Bryant says is well deserved. “I think we can all think of really good teachers that we had, and the price tag, the value that they have on our lives can’t be measured in money. Teachers don’t really do it for the money, but it’s really prudent for a society to acknowledge their value through a good salary. We’re excited that the legislature has done this.”