Patrick Mahomes has multiple jerseys in Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes is already a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Yesterday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs tweeted out two photos of the former Red Raiders jerseys in Canton, Ohio.
One of the spots in the hall of fame is for being named the 2018 Most Valuable Player for the National Football League.
The second spot is for his record-breaking number of touchdown passes -- 10 in the first two games of the season.
It was also with that 10 Mahomes was put ahead of Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Charley Johnson.
