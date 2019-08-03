Pigskin Preview: Morton Indians

MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Morton Indians played their first full season in the six-man ranks and finished up in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Morton got hot at the end of the 2018 season to punch their tickets to the post season.
For head coach Shean Abston and the team, a big strength for them heading into the season is their experience and their knowledge of the game.
“We are excited,” Abston said. “You know, it is always great when you can get out there and start working on things, and start trying to see who is going to stand out. You know, if you get any surprises popping up, and just to get going and to get through that first week so that we can get into pads on week two.”
