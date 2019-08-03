Red Raider football is focused “on us”

“Nothing is about Montana State right now, everything is about us,” Matt Wells said. “It is all us. We are not worried about getting ready for a game right now. We are trying to play ourselves into maybe a little better shape, and we are trying to make this look like practice 16. Not, 25 more practices after this, it doesn’t need to be like practice 41. We are not ready for that, so there is no sense of urgency for game week... It is the time on the field that is the most important. We are going to shorten it, but it is going to be a lot of stuff that we are cramming in and we are fast. There has to be a great retention rate from the meetings, and the walk through’s to the practice field, and we got to do a better job of that tomorrow. Be better tomorrow than we were today.”