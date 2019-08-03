Relief From Extreme Temperatures For Much of The South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A shift in the upper level high pressure dominating our weather pattern will bring slightly cooler temperatures to Lubbock today with a mix of clouds and sun through the day as the wind direction at the surface becomes more northeasterly by afternoon.
Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90′s and off of the Caprock uncomfortable temperatures flirting with triple digits near Palo Duro Canyon and Permian Basin.
An opportunity for showers to develop this afternoon as a front stalls out across the central to southern counties in our viewing area. Most, if any precipitation will find it difficult to reach the ground due to the nature of the oppressive high pressure in control of our region. Where higher temperatures are able to persist, better chances of rainfall amounts becoming moderate under developing showers. Gusty wind may accompany collapsing showers as they move around the area of high pressure.
Overnight, temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60′s by morning. Continued northeasterly wind on Sunday will keep temperatures in the upper 80′s to low 90′s with mostly sunny sky.
A warming trend begins Monday with temperatures reaching the upper 90′s near 100 again by Wednesday afternoon.
