Scattered showers and storms Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area through sunset.
Storms could produce brief downpours, cloud to ground lightning and small hail.
Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible underneath stronger storms that develop.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday evening with lows in the middle 60s.
Sunday looks dry as high pressure settles behind the front. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Models favor a northwest flow Monday through Wednesday which could trigger overnight storms across the area next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.