Former Red Raider Robert Dugger to make MLB Debut

MIAMI, Florida (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Robert Dugger made his way through the minor leagues and is now preparing to make his MLB debut with the Marlins.
Dugger, 24-year-old-right-handed pitcher is projected to make his debut on Monday, when the Marlins host the Mets in a double-header.
During his time at Texas Tech, Dugger made 30 apperances in his junior campaign with the Red Raiders in 2016.
Before that, he pitched two seasons at Cisco Junior College and helped lead Tomball High School to the Texas Class 4A state title as a senior.
