Lubbock Vitalant collects blood donations on Sunday to help El Paso shooting victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Blood service provider Vitalant opened up their normally-closed center on Sunday to help victims from Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.
Lubbock resident, Lynne Edgar, showed up to donate.
“I do this to save a life. I do this for any way they can use it," she said. “I saw that they were going to take blood donations today, so I signed right up.”
Another Lubbock resident, John Gweesling, also took time out of his day to donate, calling it an easy way to help out.
“It’s something that doesn’t cost anything and you can come and feel like you’re part of the positive response," he said.
Brandon Baker, a senior recruiting manager, with Vitalant said that West Texas uses 100 pints of blood on a normal day, so the need for donations is huge because they’re donating a lot of their blood to El Paso. Now, they’re looking to send more and restock their shelves.
“There’s no substitute for human blood donations. That’s why it’s so important that they come in, not only when there’s a tragedy, but any day of the week 24/7.”
So far, Vitalant and its sister centers throughout West Texas have collected nearly four dozen units of blood for hospitals in El Paso.
“When there’s dozens of victims, there’s dozens of blood types needed," Baker said.
This is why Edgar wants to help, especially today.
“I have a universal blood type that they can use on anybody, babies, so anyway that they can use it."
If you’d like to help, make an appointment at bloodhero.com.
