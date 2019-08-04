Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

GAIL, Texas (KCBD) - Fresh off of winning back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, the Borden County Coyotes were bitten by the injury bug in 2018 going 8-3.
The guys from Gail enter the 2019 season with a lot of excitement and a lot of experience.
Plus, with the grid-iron tradition that Borden County has there are always sky high expectations.
“So, your pad answer is that we want to win a district championship and see where we go from there,” Borden County head football coach Trey Richey said. “But, like I say - we are blessed to be a part of these young men’s lives and to be a part of this great school.”
