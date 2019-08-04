Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Klondike Cougars went 7-3 in 2018 but missed out on the playoffs.
They enter 2019 with a hunger for more success, but because of graduation - they will be a young team.
Plus, head coach Dalton DeGraffenreid returns for his third season leading the pigskin program.
“You know, we had made the playoffs the year before that (2017), so we wanted to get back,” DeGraffenreid said. “But, you know barely missing it. I think that it really motivated, especially our younger ones to really work hard. We have had a fantastic summer, so we are ready to get rock-in’ and rolling'.”
