Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder after falling at his Kentucky home
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell and fractured his shoulder Sunday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
August 4, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 3:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - Sen. Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder Sunday morning after tripping on his outside patio.

According to a statement released by his press secretary, McConnell was treated at a Louisville hospital and released. He has been working from home since being discharged.

McConnell has been in touch with Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), offering his condolences fter two mass shootings claimed dozens of lives in their states over the weekend.

