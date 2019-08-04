Triple Digits Return By End of Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning we are starting with some slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover which has created some visibility issues if you’re traveling east this morning.
Temperatures today will continue to rise into the mid 90′s with areas off of the Caprock near triple digits again this afternoon. Chances of showers decrease as the day progresses with clouds giving way to mostly clear sky.
Overnight temperatures fall back into the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
Monday afternoon temperatures return to the mid to upper 90′s with wind direction becoming more southerly which helps to bring moisture into the region to assist with slim shower chances through the rest of the work week as temperatures return to 100′s.
Remember to wear sunscreen even when cloudy and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated while outdoors.
