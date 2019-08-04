Wells still taking pride in the “Double T”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Texas Tech hired Matt Wells back in late November, one of the first things he said to the team was, "everything we do is about that logo, that Double T."
Fast forward to today, Coach Wells is sticking to that motto and taking pride in the Double T.
Inside of the Football Training Facility, the first thing you see when you walk into the front door is a sign reading ,"It is a privalege not a right to play, coach, and work for the Texas Tech Red Raiders."
