BACK TO SCHOOL: Important dates to know
A summer winds down, students will be headed back to the classroom. (Source: WALB)
By Amber Stegall | August 5, 2019 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 12:33 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re in the final stretch of summer and schools across the South Plains are about to start their 2019-2020 school year.

Here are the dates for the first day of school for some schools in the area.

August 13:

Christ the King Cathedral School

Plainview Christian Academy

Southcrest Christian School

August 14:

Brownfield ISD

Lamesa ISD

Lubbock ISD

Lubbock Christian Schools

Lubbock-Cooper ISD

Premier High School - Lubbock

Springlake Earth ISD

Whitharral ISD

August 15:

Jayton-Girard ISD

Lazbuddie ISD

Meadow ISD

Post ISD

Ralls ISD

Sands CISD

Seminole ISD

Snyder ISD

Trinity Christian

August 19:

Crosbyton ISD

Dawson ISD

Denver City ISD

Floydada ISD

Frenship ISD

Kingdom Preparatory Academy

Littlefield ISD

Morton ISD

O’Donnell ISD

Patton Springs ISD

Petersburg ISD

Spur ISD

Sudan ISD

Sundown ISD

August 20:

Motley County ISD Calendar

Muleshoe ISD

Ropes ISD

August 21:

Wayland Baptist University

Abernathy ISD

Farwell ISD

Levelland ISD

Lockney ISD

Plains ISD

Roosevelt ISD

Slaton ISD

Smyer ISD

Southland ISD

Tahoka ISD

Wellman-Union ISD

Whiteface CISD

August 22:

Loop ISD

August 26:

Lubbock Christian University

South Plains College

Texas Tech University

Amherst ISD

Borden County ISD

Cotton Center ISD

Hale Center ISD

Idalou ISD

Lorenzo ISD

Seagraves ISD

Shallowater ISD

Wilson ISD

August 27:

New Deal ISD

September 3:

All Saints Episcopal

