Chris Beard stands by wedding Tweet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This past week, a Texas Tech Basketball fan Tweeted at Head Coach Chris Beard asking, "how many retweets for him to officiate her wedding?"
Later that same day, Coach Beard responds with, "Congratulations. When is the wedding?"
Rylee answered in a subtweet, "The wedding is May 29th, 2020 in Lubbock!"
Two days later, Coach Beards legend grew, even more, when he responded with, "Our first game of the season is Tuesday, November 5. If the student section is 100% filled with 4,500 students, I will be at your wedding and will provide Whataburger for everyone there."
So, on Monday, Texas Tech basketball hosted a media availability before they leave for the Bahamas, next week.
You know, I had to ask Coach Beard about this conversation on Twitter, and he is standing by to what he said on Twitter.
