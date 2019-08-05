Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, an investigation continues in two mass shootings in the United States this weekend; one in El Paso on Saturday and another in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
Authorities will treat the Saturday shooting that killed 20 people and injured 26 others inside an El Paso shopping mall as a case of domestic terrorism and capital murder charges have been filed against the 21-year-old suspect.
- Investigators are trying to determine if this shooting also falls under the hate crime category because of the emergence of racist, anti-immigrant writing posted online by the suspect.
- The grandparents of the suspect say he is originally from the Allen area, but moved about of their home about six weeks ago. He is cooperating with police.
Locally, the Lubbock blood banked, Vitalant, is taking donations that will be taken to El Paso to help those who are injured.
- The donations are not only needed to continually stock the shelves of Vitalant but to also to send to El Paso.
- Those who would like to make an appointment to donate can log onto Vitalant’s website here.
Nine people were also killed in another mass shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, where a 24-year-old man began shooting at a popular bar district.
- The suspect was gunned down by a Dayton police officer around 30 seconds after he began shooting into the crowd.
- As of now investigators have not been able to rule a definitive motive for this shooting; it appears, at the moment, this may be a random attack.
