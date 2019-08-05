Firefighters save 14 dogs from house fire in Dalhart

Crews responded to the fire at a home in Dalhart around Noon.
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 5, 2019 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 3:35 PM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department rescued 14 dogs from a house fire this afternoon.

According to a post by the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, units were dispatched to a home at the 1500 block of East 8th for a fire around Noon.

Crews arrived to find a room in the front of the house in flames.

The department says they were able to rescue 14 dogs from the fire.

Crews from the Dalhart Police Department, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office and Hartley Fire Department also responded to contain the fire.

