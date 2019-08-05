Former Red Raider LaAdrain Waddle suffers torn quad

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Bills offensive lineman and former Red Raider LaAdrian Waddle was carted off of the field after Saturday’s practice. Waddle suffered a torn quad at practice, and his season is most likely over, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The injury happened during the team’s 11-on-11 work. Waddle, 28, joined the Bills in fee agency on a one-year, $2 million contract.
He joined the Bills after more than three years with the Patriots.
Before joining the Patriots, he was with the Detroit Lions for more than two seasons.
