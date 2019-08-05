Hot but not totally dry

Lubbock's low yesterday was 68°, which is the average for the date. The high was 95°, which is two degrees above the average high for the date. The August 4 record low is 57° (1915) and the record high 105° (1943 and 2003). For today, August 5, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 92°. It's the first time the value has not been 93° since June 8. The record low for today is 57° (1915) and the record high 102° (1943, 2003, and 2011).