Hot but not totally dry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What to expect in our weather this week? The short answer: Last week's weather. Our recent persistent hot and mostly dry weather (see below) was courtesy of a strong high-pressure area. It may have weakened a little, but it hasn't gone away. And, as I mentioned Friday here, it will be strengthening over our area this week.
Today overall will be partly cloudy with a light wind and a hot afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-90s to the upper 90s. The least-hot area will be the west while the most-hot will be the east. Humidity is on the rise, so storms and therefore rain, like last week, are unlikely but possible. A stray storm or two may pop up from about mid-afternoon through early evening.
Tonight there is a slight chance a storm or two may drift from northeastern New Mexico into the southern Panhandle. If any such storm were to make it as far south as Lubbock, which is not expected, it would be in the early morning hours.
The rest of the week brings more of the same except afternoons will be slightly hotter. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. Highs Wednesday through Friday will run from the upper 90s to near 100 on the Caprock and from near 100 to 105° off (east of) the Caprock. Again, with the very low but non-zero storm/rain chance.
With a high of 101° Saturday, Lubbock has now had nine triple-digit days this year. That's near the average of ten. The total count last year was 25 days. The 90-Degree-Day count is 53, just slightly behind the average year-to-date of 57 days.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 68°, which is the average for the date. The high was 95°, which is two degrees above the average high for the date. The August 4 record low is 57° (1915) and the record high 105° (1943 and 2003). For today, August 5, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 92°. It's the first time the value has not been 93° since June 8. The record low for today is 57° (1915) and the record high 102° (1943, 2003, and 2011).
The Lubbock airport Saturday reported its first measurable precipitation in more than three weeks, with 0.03" of rain. Previously the last measurable precip was 0.51" on July 10. The total for August so far is 0.03", which is 0.21" below the month-to-date average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 13.48", which is 2.08" above the average year-to-date of 11.40". Last year the year-to-date total was 4.60".
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the five days ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
1.11 SUNDOWN 8WSW
0.91 LEVELLAND 4S
0.76 TAHOKA 3NNE
0.63 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.53 ANTON 6SSW
0.49 BROWNFIELD 2S
0.40 EARTH 9WSW
0.17 AMHERST 1NE
0.17 MORTON 1ENE
0.14 OLTON 6S
0.12 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.09 PLAINS 3N
0.03 DORA NM 2SW
0.02 SMYER
0.01 REESE CENTER
0.01 SEAGRAVES 1SW
0.01 TATUM NM 2SW
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Olton 6S" is the station six miles south of the center of Olton. Rainfall in Olton may have been less or greater.
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:44 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:03 AM CDT.
