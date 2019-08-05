KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hank is a 1.5-year-old pug/ chihuahua mix who has been with LAS since February.
He is always seen with that smile on his face.
Hank’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 5, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
