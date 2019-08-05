Late night showers possible, more heat on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in our forecast through the overnight hours.
Storms in New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle region will attempt to move southward this evening and overnight.
No severe weather is expected.
Brief downpours, lightning and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible if a storm moves across your area through daybreak Tuesday.
Overnight lows remain in the lower 70’s for Lubbock with 60’s northwestern areas of the South Plains.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 90’s.
High pressure may settle across the area later this week.
This could promote a few days of 100 degree heat later this week with storms confined to the late night hours for the most part.
