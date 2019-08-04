Low rain chance and hot temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High pressure dominates the weather pattern over the next few days.
This means we can expect temperatures to get even hotter as we roll through the rest of the work week.
Opportunities for rainfall will depend on what happens in New Mexico over the next few days.
Highest rain chances will likely occur during the late night hours if storms can survive the journey from New Mexico.
Right now, rain chances are not very impressive, but a few storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday night in particular.
Highs approach 100 degrees by Wednesday with low rain chances through early next week.
