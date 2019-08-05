Lubbock’s Managed Care Center under investigation by Texas Health and Human Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following its closure in July, Texas Health and Human Services began a regulatory investigation and look into contract violations with the Managed Care Center for Addictive and Other Disorders.
KCBD obtained emails between the MCC and HHSC revealing the MCC was $1,101,96.18 in debt to the State in April, a few months before closing.
The MCC is a non-profit organization that received grant funding from HHS for substance abuse treatment and prevention services. The correspondence between the entities reveals the MCC could not report proof to HHS that the grants from HHSC were used in their entirety for intended purposes.
HHSC told the MCC that payments were withheld until “fallouts are resolved.”
The following is a statement from HHS to KCBD:
HHSC licenses and regulates substance abuse treatment facilities. We are investigating this provider from a regulatory perspective to determine whether the facility failed to comply with regulations required to protect patient health or safety.
Managed Care Center contracted with HHSC to provide substance treatment services. Performance measures did not meet the requirements of the contract. On July 18 the facility notified us it was ceasing operations. All clients that required continued treatment have been successfully transferred, referred or placed on a waitlist. We are looking into the facility’s non-compliance with the contract, including finances, and HHSC will take steps to recoup any debt owed by Managed Care Center.
The notification of debt and withholding of payments was in response to the Executive Director of the MCC who asked the HHSC in the email correspondence to release funds due to financial strains. He said the operating bank account on March 29 was at $1,568.30. The MCC was operating on reserves and was forced to take out loans.
“This is one indication of the progress the Agency has made over the last ten months,” Patrick Mazor, Executive Director of the MCC told HSSC. “There are many more, most importantly, the quality of the services Managed Care Center offers today, the sense of teamwork seen with team members, the optimistic attitude toward the Agency’s future, and a sincere desire among almost everyone to put forth their best efforts and to grow the Agency’s services in time expanding throughout all of Region 1.”
Mazor asked HHSC to to release the funding or help with relocating residential clients and help find other resources for patients.
“I will have to advise our team members of the situation so they can make appropriate decisions and take action,” Mazor said in the email.
Former employees of MCC say some were furloughed or laid off before the facility’s closure. While there were some understanding the MCC was in dire financial need, some former employees say it wasn’t until they were let go that they were told of the extent of the debt.
“There was really no transparency at all,” former employee Ellie Knutson said. “We had no idea what was going on financially. At some point you have to say, ‘I am going to do my job to the best of my ability as long as I can.’ For some of us, we felt at some point it was going to come to a close, but we didn’t know when. Really we didn’t know if it was.”
Knutson says it took several weeks to receive a final paycheck. She said some employees during their time with the MCC were without pay for several weeks or months.
“We are there because we love the work we are doing,” Knutson said. “We know there were a lot of financial issues. We were also told that we are doing better. We were told frequently, ‘We’re on the up-and-up. We’re working hard to get things back to where they should be.’ Really we are putting in all of this effort thinking that some point or another that we will be able to run the way we should, that we may be able to get into more schools at some point. We’re doing this because it betters our community and is a need in our community.”
Knutson told KCBD she is glad the grant funding can now go to another organization and be used to help those in need.
KCBD emailed the Executive Director of MCC and called the facility, which was not taking messages, with no response to a request for comment.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.