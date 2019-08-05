Medication disposal box installed at Wolfforth PD headquarters

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department and StarCare Specialty Health System’s Lubbock VOICES Community Coalition — VOICES — have established a place for residents to dispose of unused and expired medications.
To commemorate this achievement, WPD and VOICES will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at 302 Main St. inside the department headquarters, where the box will be.
The box will be open for public use Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round, according to a My Wolfforth News news release. This is seen as a cost-effective and safe way for Wolfforth residents to dispose of their unwanted or unused medications.
