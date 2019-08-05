Michael Crabtree signs with Arizona Cardinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pro Football Talk reports that former Red Raider Michael Crabtree will be joining Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona this season.
The majority of the reports are saying the Crabtree agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals.
Crabtree, will be entering his 11th season in the National Football League.
Of course, Crabtree played at Texas Tech and excelled in the air raid offense that Kliff Kingsbury is expected to be installing in the Cardinals offense.
