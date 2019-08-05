Motorcycle crash holds up traffic near Spur 327, Frankford Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is said to have suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning just after 7:30 a.m. near an access road close to Spur 327 and Frankford Avenue.
The only vehicle involved in this crash is the motorcycle, according to the Lubbock Police Department’s dispatch desk.
Traffic around the area is backed up for the moment as emergency officials scope out the area.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
