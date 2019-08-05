Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Monday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning just after 7:30 a.m. near an access road close to Spur 327 and Frankford Avenue.
The only vehicle involved in this crash is the motorcycle, according to the Lubbock Police Department’s dispatch desk. LPD’s Major Crash Unit is still instigating what caused the crash.
However, traffic in the area is now back to normal. For a few hours after this incident, LPD had Spur 327 from Milwaukee Avenue to Frankford Avenue closed off.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
