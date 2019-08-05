Neighborhood associations hosting National Night Out in Lubbock Tuesday, Aug. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several different neighborhood associations will be hosting events for National Night Out in Lubbock Tuesday night, with events being held at Stumpy Hamilton Park, the Maggie Trejo Supercenter and Mae Simmons Park.
These events, designed to allow the public to learn more about neighborhood associations and local law enforcement, are free for all ages and open to everyone.
STUMPY HAMILTON PARK
The public is invited to meet and show support for Lubbock police officers at their National Night Out, at Stumpy Hamilton Park, 22nd & Avenue X, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The event is child and dog friendly, with free hot dogs and drinks, a dessert food truck, mounted police officers, entertainment, and opportunities to meet with neighbors and Neighborhood Association representatives.
"The National Association of Town Watch [NATW] is pleased to welcome you, your family andyour community to the 36th Annual National Night Out crime prevention event. Over 38.6 million people in more than 16,790 communities shall join forces on 6 August to promote Police-Community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity."
The event is hosted by The Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood Assoication, co-sponsored by the Historic Overton Neighborhood Assoc., the Tech Terrace Neighborhood Assoc. and the Bayless-Atkins Neighborhood Assoc.
MAGGIE TREJO SUPERCENTER
There will be a Movie In the Park after the event at Maggie Trejo Supercenter, located at 3200 Amherst Street from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The event promises "Games, refreshments, and entertainment! An evening with friends and neighbors to band against drugs, gang violence and crime. After the event, stay for our Movie In The Park, Legos Movie 2, sponsored by Amerigroup beginning at dusk!"
MAE SIMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
There will be a similar event at the Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“Join in the fun at this neighborhood event! Families will enjoy carnival games, an informational fair, hot dogs, bingo, and more. All Ages. Free.”
