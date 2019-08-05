Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs

ACKERLY, Texas (KCBD) - The Sands Mustangs went 1-9 last season, but they enter 2019 with high hopes to return to their winning ways. Head Coach Steve Keith says they will field a young team once again.
“I think they’re excited. They’re ready to get back and go to work and prove themselves a little bit better.”
Sands will get tested with their non-district schedule.
“We open up with Baird at the Garden City shootout. They are new to six-man. We play Ira, Whiteface and Wellman.. We are going to have one Senior and one Sophomore so we will be Freshman and Juniors. It will be competitive for us for sure”
