Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Investigations continue in El Paso, Dayton shootings; Lubbock grandmother thwarts potential mass shooting; and financial woes force closure of Lubbock substance abuse facility

By Michael Cantu | August 6, 2019 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 6:39 AM

On Daybreak Today, two communities in the United States are still reeling after two mass shootings over the weekend; one in El Paso and one in Dayton, Ohio.

  • The death toll from the El Paso shooting is now at 22 after two more victims were pronounced dead on Monday.
  • President Donald Trump blamed the violence on mental illness and video games.
  • In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine, will speak today about the shooting rampage that left nine people dead in Dayton.
  • He will discuss plans to deal with gun violence and mental health.
  • Read more details about both shootings from the Associated Press: Authorities scour leads in Texas, Ohio mass shootings that left 31 dead

A Lubbock grandmother is being hailed a hero and a man is facing charges after police say he planned a mass shooting here.

The Florida man who sent pipe bombs to democrats was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Locally, Texas Health and Human Services is now investigating the Managed Care Center of Lubbock, which closed last month.

Read more Monday stories here:

