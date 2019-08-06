Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two communities in the United States are still reeling after two mass shootings over the weekend; one in El Paso and one in Dayton, Ohio.
- The death toll from the El Paso shooting is now at 22 after two more victims were pronounced dead on Monday.
- President Donald Trump blamed the violence on mental illness and video games.
- In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine, will speak today about the shooting rampage that left nine people dead in Dayton.
- He will discuss plans to deal with gun violence and mental health.
- Read more details about both shootings from the Associated Press: Authorities scour leads in Texas, Ohio mass shootings that left 31 dead
A Lubbock grandmother is being hailed a hero and a man is facing charges after police say he planned a mass shooting here.
- Investigators say William Patrick Williams told family members he bought a rifle and planned to shoot up a hotel.
- He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
- Read more here: Lubbock man allegedly plotting mass shooting charged with making false statements to a firearms dealer
The Florida man who sent pipe bombs to democrats was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
- Prosecutors say 57-year-old Cesar Sayoc targeted critics of President Trump by sending them the pipe bombs through the mail.
- However, none of the bombs exploded.
- Read more from the AP here: Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Democrats, CNN to 20 years
Locally, Texas Health and Human Services is now investigating the Managed Care Center of Lubbock, which closed last month.
- The center provided treatment and prevention for those dealing with substance abuse.
- Emails show the center was more than $1 million in debt to the state and former employees say the financial strains forced them from their jobs in the month’s leading up to its closure.
- Read more from KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks here: Lubbock’s Managed Care Center under investigation by Texas Health and Human Services
