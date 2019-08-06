Dugger tosses five innings in MLB Debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Robert Dugger was called up by the Miami Marlins for Monday’s doubleheader against the Mets.
With the MLB appearance, Dugger became the 30th Red Raider to make an MLB debut.
(KCBD Sports is pretty sure that he is the first Red Raider from the Tim Tadlock era to make an MLB debut.)
In his first Major League outing, Dugger allowed six runs on five hits with four walks and three strike outs during his five innings of work.
The 24-year-old gave up a homer to the first major league batter that he faced.
He would go on to give up another home run in the third, and struggled with control through out the game.
Dugger joined the Marlins in Tampa Bay on Sunday after receiving the call up from Triple-A New Orleans, where he went 2-3 in seven starts.
He was previously promoted earlier this season from the Double-A affiliate in Jacksonville, Fla., where he tallied a 6-6 mark with a 3.31 ERA in 13 starts.
