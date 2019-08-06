Five men indicted following July overnight shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five Lubbock men have been indicted on charges related to overnight shootings that took place July 16 and July 17.
Two shootings occurred, the first at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue around 10 p.m. July 16. Tyson Isaac, 18, and Jakiyre Linzsey, 18, drove up to a vehicle in the intersection and fired on it, hitting the driver, 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson, one of four inside the car.
The second shooting happened in the area of North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street a few hours later on July 17. 18-year-old Isaiah Deshawn Taylor, 21-year-old Devonte Jones and 18-year-old Tavion Dickson fired on a vehicle with five occupants, injuring several and killing 18-year-old Antoine Wilson, who was sitting in the back seat.
Investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, LPD Special Operations Unit, LPD Crime Suppression Squads, Texas Anti-Gang Center, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators determined the shootings to be the result of an ongoing dispute between several different groups, and that persons were specifically targeted.
Tyson Isaac was indicted on aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and remains in jail on a combined $404,000 bond.
Jakiyre Linzsey was indicted on aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.
Isaiah Deshawn Taylor was indicted on a charge of threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he is in jail on a combined $205,000 bond.
Devonte Jones was indicted on a charge of threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.
Tavion Dickson was indicted on a charge of threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he also remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.