Hells Angels gang members arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center reports two Hells Angels motorcycle gang members were arrested in Lubbock County.
Reports say around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, TAG officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle gang members near Hwy. 84 and FM 1585.
All six of the members were wearing “Hells Angels” vests. The Hells Angels motorcycle gang is primarily centered in California, and are very rarely in the State of Texas.
Through investigation, TAG Investigators located handguns on two of the gang members; 51-year-old Michael Hefner and 57-year-old Vince Ball, both of Modesto, California. They were arrested for unlawful carrying of weapons. They were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The other four Hells Angels were released without charges.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in this investigation.
