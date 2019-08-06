Hockley County Sheriff’s Office continues search for man missing since July

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help in finding 57-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Duffey, who has been missing since July 12.
Deputies report Duffey is known to leave town for work regularly but usually lets his family know when he leaves. Family members also say he left his phone, wallet and vehicle at his home in Anton.
Duffey is a white male standing at 5 feet, 11 inches; weighs about 161 pounds; and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Those who know where Duffey could be are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 806-894-3126.
