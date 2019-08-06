“I said terrible things”: Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen apologizes for Michael Quinn Sullivan meeting

Nearly two weeks ago, Sullivan, CEO of Empower Texans, accused Bonnen and state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, of offering his group House media credentials if the organization targeted a list of 10 GOP members in the 2020 primaries. Sullivan later revealed he had secretly recorded the June 12 meeting — and called on both Bonnen and Burrows to "recant their false claims." If they did not, Sullivan said, he would feel obligated to release the recording, either in full or in part. Bonnen has forcefully pushed back against Sullivan’s account of the meeting multiple times. And Burrows has not responded publicly to the allegations.