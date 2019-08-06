Matt Mooney back in Lubbock holding camp for kids, awaiting next NBA opportunity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Matt Mooney was back in Lubbock Monday starting a two-a-day camp for kids at the Apex Event Center. Once the camp was announced, all spots immediately filled up. Mooney is teaching and instructing the whole camp, but is getting help from others, including Texas tech teammate Tariq Owens. Mooney was excited to return to Lubbock.
“It felt good when I landed. This is home for me now. I plan on coming back every summer. The community embraced me and our team. I feel really welcomed here so I’m glad to be back.”
Mooney and Owens signed autographs and took photos with the campers after their sessions. The camp wraps up Tuesday.
Mooney played for the Atlanta Hawks in the Summer League, but when I asked him what is in his basketball future, he told me it looks like an NBA training camp.
“I’m waiting on my agent. It’s looking like Memphis or Miami. I don’t know when it’s going to happen but just trusting God’s timing and plan. Just have to keep working out in the meantime. That part of why I came back here too, to get some workouts in.”
