Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - The O’Donnell Eagles enter 2019 with a new head coach as Fernando Baeza comes in from New Home to take over the pigskin program.
“I’m exited to be there. I’ve always heard good things about O’Donnell. I’m going back to what I’m more comfortable with, six-man. They’ve had success in the past. I’m excited to get the program kicked off.”
O’Donnell is in a tough District, but Coach Baeza wants the Eagles to soar high with their goals.
“Definitely to make the playoffs. In the past they’ve had successful football teams there. We are trying to get back to that tradition of expecting to make the playoffs. It’s time to get back there.”
