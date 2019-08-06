Sports complex renamed after Lubbock Mayor Tom Martin

By KCBD Staff | August 6, 2019 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 8:28 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Youth Sports Complex, off of Milwaukee Avenue, has a new name — the Thomas A. Martin Youth Sports Complex.

The Lubbock City Council renamed the complex after the former mayor. A renaming ceremony took place at the complex Monday morning, where current Mayor Dan Pope talked about Martin’s love for baseball.

Martin served Lubbock for 28 years in the public sector before his death in March of 2018. He was both a city councilman and a two term mayor of Lubbock.

