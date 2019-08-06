Texas Tech soccer ranked No. 22 in preseason rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday morning, the Red Raider soccer team started up practice for the fall season and learned later that evening that they cracked the preseason rankings.
The United Soccer Coaches released their preseason rankings and Texas Tech was tabbed as the No. 22 team by the nations collegiate coaches.
Head coach Tom Stone and company enter 2019 after a 2018 campaign that resulted in 14 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Red Raiders start the season with one of the largest signing classes in recent memory.
The signing class is comprised of six high school signees - in addition to two youth internationals and two transfers.
Texas Tech will start the season with an exhibition trip to Denver (Aug. 17), before they hit the road the following week for a two-game trio to San Diego State (Aug. 22) and New Mexico (Aug. 25).
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.